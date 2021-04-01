Thursday is Donegal Democrat day

It may be April Fool's day but there is some serious news in today's Donegal Democrat!

Of course we couldn't let the day pass without having a little fun ourselves and as you can see from our front page, there's a unique picture ...but all is revealed on page 2 - see for yourself

Other stories include

- Families stuck in rent limbo

- The kindness of Donegal people shines through as they get behind three major fundraisers

- Covid-19 rates on the increase in the north of the county but are falling in south and west

- Donegal man elected next mayor of London borough

- New houses on ‘eyesore’ get green light despite local concerns

- From learning to swim in Donegal to a dream wedding in the Philippines

- Supreme Court upholds former Killybegs harbourmaster’s appeal over dismissal

- Council calls for justice ahead of 30th anniversary of Eddie Fulleron murder

- Investment could be a game-changer for Killybegs

- A lasting legacy at Ballyshannon's Sheil Hospital

- East Donegal losing out on development potential to bigger towns, councillors claim

- Just 14 people prosecuted for litter related offences

- Donegal GAA clubs and members await more news on fixture plans

- Foley concern for Finn Harps

- Disappointment as golf clubs told they won’t re-open until April 26