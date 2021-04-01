Hermit comes down from the hills of Donegal for his Covid jab

We're all social distancing these days, and it's unclear when exactly that will end but our man from the mountain has decided to bare all.

Ireland's top comedian, the one and only Conal Gallen, is not only locked away from audiences but has taken to wandering the hills and slopes around Barnesmore Gap to soak up the solitude.

Conal has tips on social distancing, but he's the first to say they may well be entirely useless.

“I've taken a vow of poverty, chastity and obedience and having lived high up on the mountain, foraging for food and getting water from a spring, I think I'm in better shape now than ever!”

Despite his self-imposed solitude Conal managed to elect himself king of the Gap.

“I'm the mayor, head of the gardaí and head of my own independent nation here in the hills.

“I hold elections every year, but I don't tell anybody when they are, so it works out really well. I've only come back because I've heard about the jab.”

Conal (above was happy to take part in the Donegal Democrat's April Fool's day prank going deep into the hills of Donegal.

All joking aside - if that's possible talking to Conal - the Ballybofey comedian is keeping himself busy in lockdown working on a second book to follow the fabulous children's book 'Wee Dan's Big Adventure'.

He's also looking at possible tour dates but that all depends on how everyone behaves during these Covid times.

Conal has also come up with a comedy package called 'The Corona SOS Kit' (above)

This is 15 hours of pure comedy gold in five DVDs and 10 CDs for only €49.99. It contains all the best bits from live shows down the years and quality comedy that's sure to make you giggle .

You can get more details at www.conalgallen.net and that's no April Fool's day joke!