Gardaí swoop on Donegal's drug drivers

Just some of the items recovered in the anti-drugs operation
Letterkenny Gardaí arrested a driver at a Operation Fanacht checkpoint yesterday (Wednesday) for the offence of drug driving.
The driver tested positive for the presence of cannabis.
A second vehicle was also stopped and searched at a separate Operation Fanacht checkpoint, also in the Letterkenny area.
A number of suspected controlled drugs were found.
These drugs will now be sent for analysis. One male was arrested and was detained at Letterkenny Garda Station.
Court appearances will now follow in both cases.
