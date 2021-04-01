Contact
'Despicable act of vandalism on Donegal Church'
Vandalism at a Donegal graveyard has been described as “particularly despicable”.
In the past week, the grass around a grave in Inishowen's St Finian's Church of Ireland Cemetery in Redcastle was rutted with quad tyre tracks.
Speaking to Donegal Live, Inishowen councillor, Terry Crossan said the damage was “deplorable behaviour”.
“A lot of quads being driven irresponsibly is happening on Inishowen beaches and sand dunes, not only damaging protected dunes and associated ecosystems, but also posing a serious danger to the public.
“However, to damage a graveyard is particularly despicable and warrants the strongest condemnation. Gardaí have been proactive in dealing with their illegal use and should be contacted in such instances,” Cllr Crossan said.
Local historian, Peter Mullan, was contacted by the damage to the St Finian's Cemetery over the weekend and subsequently visited the site.
Peter said: “I went down to the cemetery and discovered fresh tyre marks. It seems to be young people down there may be using the concrete area at the back for diffing.
“The damage to the grave was an extension to that. Whoever was on the quad, were they went out around that green area and rutted the ground. The place was a mess.
“Although the Church itself has been closed since the 1960s, it is important people would be respectful of a graveyard, especially at Easter when we remember our dead.”
