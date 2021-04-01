Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Council hears of 'significant delay' to N2 / A5 road scheme

Transport Ministers urged to 'redouble' efforts to 'ensure the delivery of the A5/N2 scheme'

Council hears of 'significant delay' to N2 / A5 road scheme

Council hears of 'significant delay' to N2 / A5 road scheme

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Donegal County Council has unanimously adopted an emergency motion on the recently halted N2 / A5 Road Scheme.

The Sinn Féín motion urged to Transport Ministers on either side of the border to “redouble” efforts to “ensure the delivery of the A5/N2 scheme”.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr Albert Doherty he had also submitted a motion on how Donegal County Council had addressed the issue of financial supports for projects and shared projects from the Brexit Stimulus project.

Cllr Doherty said: “The one billion euro Brexit Stimulus project is providing one billion euro and the Shared Island Fund is providing €500,000.

“My motion probed how the recently proposed 'reopening of a further public enquiry into the A5' announcement by Infrastructure Minister Mallon affect projects and spend envisaged of both funds?”

Replying to Cllr Doherty, Garry Martin, Donegal's County Council's Director of Finance, said the Council had commissioned Grant Thornton to undertake an assessment of the risks presenting for Donegal in the context of Brexit.

Mr Martin said: “It will also identify essential investment proposals that will strengthen Donegal's economic resilience and economic potential in the face of Brexit.

“The findings of this assessment are presented in the 'Responding to Brexit - An Investment Plan for Donegal and the North West Region' report. The report presents an analysis of how Brexit is impacting the county and the North West City Region and notes that Brexit is not an event but a process and as such risks, challenges and opportunities will continue to emerge as the process or journey is travelled.

“The report focuses on the opportunities presenting in the face of Brexit and notes that with Government support Donegal and the wider North West City Region can develop to its full potential offering an optimistic future and greater economic opportunity for people living in this region.”

He added: “In relation to query regarding the A5, it is noted that the decision to prepare a further addendum to the Environmental Statement (ESA) for consultation in early autumn, which is expected to lead to the re-opening of the public inquiry in early 2022, will result in a significant delay to the project.

“Based on the timescales associated with the 2020 public inquiry this delay could be of the order of 1.5 to 2 years. Construction cannot commence until the statutory approvals are in place.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

Grave Robbers strike at two Donegal graveyards

Evan Forker, 17, from Dungloe at his grandfather's graveside in Annagry following the theft of a special plaque the family had placed there in memory of this well-known Tunnel Tiger

Grave Robbers strike at two Donegal graveyards

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie