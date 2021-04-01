Council hears of 'significant delay' to N2 / A5 road scheme

Donegal County Council has unanimously adopted an emergency motion on the recently halted N2 / A5 Road Scheme.

The Sinn Féín motion urged to Transport Ministers on either side of the border to “redouble” efforts to “ensure the delivery of the A5/N2 scheme”.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr Albert Doherty he had also submitted a motion on how Donegal County Council had addressed the issue of financial supports for projects and shared projects from the Brexit Stimulus project.

Cllr Doherty said: “The one billion euro Brexit Stimulus project is providing one billion euro and the Shared Island Fund is providing €500,000.

“My motion probed how the recently proposed 'reopening of a further public enquiry into the A5' announcement by Infrastructure Minister Mallon affect projects and spend envisaged of both funds?”

Replying to Cllr Doherty, Garry Martin, Donegal's County Council's Director of Finance, said the Council had commissioned Grant Thornton to undertake an assessment of the risks presenting for Donegal in the context of Brexit.

Mr Martin said: “It will also identify essential investment proposals that will strengthen Donegal's economic resilience and economic potential in the face of Brexit.

“The findings of this assessment are presented in the 'Responding to Brexit - An Investment Plan for Donegal and the North West Region' report. The report presents an analysis of how Brexit is impacting the county and the North West City Region and notes that Brexit is not an event but a process and as such risks, challenges and opportunities will continue to emerge as the process or journey is travelled.

“The report focuses on the opportunities presenting in the face of Brexit and notes that with Government support Donegal and the wider North West City Region can develop to its full potential offering an optimistic future and greater economic opportunity for people living in this region.”

He added: “In relation to query regarding the A5, it is noted that the decision to prepare a further addendum to the Environmental Statement (ESA) for consultation in early autumn, which is expected to lead to the re-opening of the public inquiry in early 2022, will result in a significant delay to the project.

“Based on the timescales associated with the 2020 public inquiry this delay could be of the order of 1.5 to 2 years. Construction cannot commence until the statutory approvals are in place.”