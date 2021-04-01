Donegal support for Amyloidosis Ireland fundraising drive

Members of the patients' support group Amyloidosis Ireland set themselves the ambitious challenge of walking one million steps throughout March.

Such was the support for the challenge, the bar was raised to three million steps within a matter of days.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Amyloidosis Ireland spokesperson and group member, James Green, revealed the three million step target was “in the bag” by Sunday evening past.

James said: “Even though the weather was not on our side over the past weekend, the target three million steps was in the bag by Sunday evening, with three days to go.

“We are very thankful to everyone who took part in the challenge and to those who donated online through our GoFundMe account, 3 million steps for ATTR Amyloidosis. We had set ourselves a target of €2,000. That figure had been surpassed by Sunday evening and is currently standing at €2,350.

“The motivation behind the challenge was twofold. Firstly to raise awareness around the disease and, secondly, to raise money for a website and prepare for our first Gathering after lockdown.

“Group members and their families have been absolutely amazing. Reaching three million steps or an equivalent 2,500 kilometres during lockdown was a fantastic achievement and everyone should be very proud of it.”

Amyloidosis Ireland co-founder, Jennifer Doherty said the challenge had been a great motivator.

“With gyms all locked up, it was great to have something to work towards for a cause so close to our hearts”. Jennifer added:

“It is often said Amyloidosis is a rare disease but for many families it is all to common, devastating generation after generation.

“Our ancestors did not know the illness was caused by a gene mutation which had a 50/50 chance of being passed down from one generation to the next.

“Today, DNA testing can identify anyone at risk and removes the need to identify illness by symptoms alone.

“A Study back in 1995 found that an estimated 1% of Donegal’s population could be a carrier of the gene. For many the gene causes a protein which transports Vitamin A around the body to misfold leading to organ and nerve malfunction. Until very recent times the disease was progressive and fatal.”

James said he was thankful that “gene silencing treatments have become available”.

He explained: “Gene silencing treatments have become available across Europe but not for long suffering patients in the Republic of Ireland.

“An application by pharmaceutical company Alnylam for the reimbursement of Patisiran, a gene silencing drug looks likely to be rejected by the HSE if present indications from the HSE are anything to go by.

“The development is very worrying for patients resident in the Republic of Ireland. We had urged government Minister Charlie McConalogue to publicly back our campaign for the approval of Patisiran before a final decision is made in the coming weeks.

“Our group founder Rosaline Callaghan lives in Derry. Rosaline has been receiving the life saving drug since last summer.”

Rosaline said: ‘Patisiran appears to have halted the progression of the disease and it remains soul destroying that a ‘game-changer’ treatment is not available in the Republic of Ireland, the only country in Europe where patients do not have access to it.”

On a very positive note, James said, he was fortunate to enrol on a clinical trial in London.

He said: “In recent weeks, I was very fortunate to enrol on a clinical trial in London for a new drug, which has the full promise of a cure.

“However given the early stage of the trial, it could be up to a decade before it reaches its full potential. Nonetheless it offers a great hope for those coming behind us. In the meantime we need to see Parisian approved for patients.”

Anyone who wishes find out more about Amyloidosis, its telltale signs or symptoms, or guidance on genetic testing they can join our support group on Facebook: ATTR Amyloidosis Ireland Support Group or by emailing irishrosaline@gmail.com.”