Illegal oyster trestles posing shipping hazard on Foyle

Potentially illegal oyster trestles in Lough Foyle may be posing a shipping hazard due to their proximity to the navigational channel.

Donegal Live understands, several oyster trestles, which have been placed “too close” to the Foyle's navigational channel, are also causing a silting problem.

According to the Pilotage Act 1987, it is the responsibility of the Derry Port and Harbour Commissioners (the Harbour Authority) to keep the navigational channel clear.

Speaking to Donegal Live, one Inishowen fisherman with considerable experience of the Foyle said: “Unlicensed trestles or obstructions pose a danger in Lough Foyle.

“They are a navigational hazard to vessels passing up and down the Foyle and they cause silt on the channel. In addition, people working on the trestles, which are situated too close to the navigational channel, could be washed off the trestles, by the ferry wash of passing vessels. Somebody could be injured or lost.”

Donegal Live enquired whether the Harbour Authority had communicated with a trestle operator in County Donegal regarding oyster trestles being too close to the edge of the Foyle's navigational channel. It also asked if the trestles were presenting a danger to vessels going up and down the river?

A spokesperson for Foyle Port said: “The shipping channel of the Foyle is monitored at all times and we communicate with a whole host of people and organisations on a regular basis to ensure that safety remains a priority.

“Anyone undertaking any actions which may potentially impact upon the navigability of the shipping lane must heed that safety message.”