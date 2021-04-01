Contact

Mac's Deli show their support for #LightItUpBlue

Mac’s Deli show their support for #LightItUpBlue

Donegal’s best-known cafes is joining the national campaign to mark World Autism Awareness Day

Eoghan Harkin from Mac's Deli with a fresh batch of the novelty cupcakes outside the popular cafe this week

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

One of Donegal’s best-known cafes is joining the national campaign to #LightItUpBlue to mark World Autism Awareness Day tomorrow, Friday April 2.

Mac’s Deli in Letterkenny will be selling novelty blue cupcakes with 100% of sales going towards local school, St. Bernadette’s Special School. The limited-edition cupcakes cost €1.50 each and are expected to sell-out early. 

Speaking about the initiative, Ronan MacIntrye said they were  delighted to be supporting World Autism Awareness Day in their own way this year.

"It is really important to recognise the challenges that face people living with autism and we want to play our part in sharing the message with our customers.

"Our freshly baked cupcakes are quite popular, and the addition of blue icing is our way joining the international #LightItUpBlue campaign. The limited-edition cupcakes with blue icing will be available from Friday morning and cost €1.50, with 100% of sales going towards St. Bernadette’s Special School.

"You can opt to purchase one or they come in six or 12 packs. We expect them to sell-out early so be quick or drop us a message to pre-order.”

Mac’s Deli is a family-run business which reopened its takeaway service in mid-March after making the difficult choice to remain closed after Christmas to help the fight in stopping the spread of Covid-19 in Donegal. 

Ronan says they have high hopes to open its sit-in service in the near future.

“It’s great to be back open and seeing our customers again and we’re really looking forward to getting our sit-in back up and running once it’s safe to do so. We’ll also be focusing on our outdoor seating so customers can enjoy their coffee, lunch or sweet treats in the outdoors!

"In the meantime, we’ll continue to operate our take-away with online bookings via our website and the Bamboo app. We launched our online booking system last year which allows customers to book anything from desserts and special celebration cakes to family meals, salads and lunchtime sandwiches.”

Mac’s Deli is open Monday – Saturday from 8am – 6pm and on Sundays from 9am – 3pm, with special hours for holiday periods.

For more information visit www.macsdeli.ie.

