'Government Department and Minister failed Leaving Certificate students'

With Leaving Certificate students across Donegal completing oral and practical exams over the next three weeks, the Inish Times sought one student's perspective on the past year.

Conal O'Boyle, a Leaving Certificate student at Crana College in Buncrana in Inishowen described is as “difficult”.

Hoping to study Law in Trinity College Dublin come September, Conal said a contingency plan for this year's Leaving Certificate should have been put in place much sooner.

Conal said: “I think that lessons could have been learned from Leaving Certificate 2020 and a contingency plan could have been put in place for 2021, however, they weren't and it wasn't.

“In fairness, Crana College, the schools, have been excellent. But, it has been a failure on the part of the Education Department, Minister Norma Foley and Fine Gael. They have not a proper contingency plan in place for this year's Leaving Certificate, in the event that something could go wrong.

“Students were just told, 'Come hell or high water, it's school or it's nothing' and, obviously, that position became untenable in January past. Students made their voices heard, and rightly so, within 24 hours of the announcement that schools would re-open in January. It was obviously not a policy which was going to be suffice for that particular time.

“But, in all fairness to the Government and to the Department of Education, there could have been no winners, no matter what decision was made. I think the decision to put off the in-person education until March was the least worst decision possible, in terms of damage limitation.”

Conal said the past 12 months have affected his mental well-being.

“I found it very difficult being stuck at home for all of months,” he said. “Right up until March 1, there did not seem to be any indication that we would be going back into school. Even then, a lot of people would have been convinced the re-opening of schools was not going to work out.

“We were happy to get back in there, even just for a couple of weeks. It has been tough and as I have said all along, this year's Leaving Certificate students will be the most deserving ever to get into university and get on with life, after the last two academic years.

“In Fifth Year, everything just stopped. We had no notice. However, back in September, we were told, 'This is it. You are here now and you are doing a traditional Leaving Certificate'. I always found that term 'traditional Leaving Certificate to be an insult to students. How can it be a 'traditional Leaving Certificate'? No-one was taking into account the fact the Leaving Certificate is a two-year course. How could we have had a 'traditional Leaving Certificate' given we had missed half of Fifth Year?

“There seemed to be this idea, come hell or high water, everything would be alright as far as Leaving Certificate 2021 students were concerned. There was no problem as long as we got into school. We would be alright, pandemic or no pandemic. This attitude has had an adverse impact on young people. I just hope the same mistakes are not made next year,” said Conal.

According to Conal, the current Fifth Year students will also have missed a significant period of in-school time and accommodation needed to be made for them also.

Conal added: “The pandemic exacerbated the pre-existing shortcomings in the State Examinations. It has shown you do need a contingency plan for absolutely everything. There needs to be a Plan B in the event of something going wrong.

“However, I have been saying since summer 2020 that it calls for a complete reform of the Leaving Certificate, which essentially is a glorified memory test.

“Students are trying to memorise as much as they can. Two years comes down to two weeks of what they can remember. There needs to be a complete revision and re-imagination of the state exams. I don't have the answer to that but that is what this situation has proven is necessary.

“The unforgivable part of this is that, in September 2020, the Government still had no Leaving Certificate contingency plan in place for 2021.

“Students were led up the garden path, right up until a few days ago, when the revised Leaving Certificate plans were announced. This probably is not the end of it either.

“There could be another a twist in the tale between now and the end of June. Could there be an administrative problem? Could there be a covid resurgence? The complete mismanagement of this whole situation has been left that possibility open.”

Conal said the situation as far as students were concerned had been a “disaster”.

He added: “In September, we were all told everything was going to be alright. You don't believe it until you get to November and December. Then, suddenly, the complete mismanagement of Covid-19 led 70,000 kids and their families down the garden path. It has been a disaster.

“Schools have been trying their best. Crana College was excellent in their mitigation. However, a lot of it is out of the school's hands, It all goes back to Government and Department decisions being made, which really have had an adverse impact on students.

“The combination of predicted grades and exams has gone down positively. People have been given flexibility. I have chosen a mix of both, that is best for me but it is a very personal decision. Having that choice is very positive.

“I think Third Level education will be open in September and a lot of young people who deferred last year will also be looking to get in this year, which might make things a little more difficult for this year's students. I don't think there has ever been as many applicants from a different year coming forward. That is an added dimension about which people are a little concerned.”

“Hopeful and positive” universities and colleges will be open in September, Conal said there was a little bit of student excitement about the year ahead.

“Once in everyone gets what they want and goes to the college they want to, we will look back in 20 years and say, 'Well, we definitely deserved it after the mental battle many of us faced, after all we went through, to complete Leaving Certificate 2021,'” said Conal optimistically.