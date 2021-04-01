Man in his twenties arrested after €3,000 worth of drugs seized in Donegal searches

Contact
The drugs were seized during a search in Ballintra
Gardaí arrested a man in his twenties following searches in the Ballintra area.
A garda source has confirmed that approximately €3,000 worth of cannabis (pending analysis) was seized during the search which took place at around 8pm on Monday evening.
The man has been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.
