Tipperary gardaí seize drugs hidden inside man's sock

Contact
Gardaí seized €1,400 worth of suspected drugs in Clonmel
Gardaí seized €1,400 worth of suspected drugs in Clonmel, Tipperary this Thursday, April 1.
Gardaí were on routine patrol in Clonmel town when they detained a man for the purpose of a drug search.
The man, aged in his 30s, was brought to Clonmel Garda Station for the purpose of a further search. Whilst back in the station he was found to be in possession of €600 of crack cocaine, €600 of cocaine and €200 of amphetamine that was hidden inside his sock.
The man was arrested and is currently detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for Analysis.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.