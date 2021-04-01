14 Covid cases in Donegal today

Contact
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 18 additional deaths related to Covid-19.
Of the deaths reported today 11 occurred in March and seven occurred in February.
The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 59 - 95 years.
There has been a total of 4,705 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
The five day moving average in Donegal to midnight March 31 was 24 and the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (March 18-31) stood at 281.4. This means the number of new cases during the last 14 days (March 18-31) is 448.
As of midnight, Wednesday, March 31, the HPSC has been notified of 761 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 236,600* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
383 are men / 373 are women
72% are under 45 years of age
The median age is 33 years old
372 in Dublin, 55 in Meath, 43 in Cork, 40 in Kildare, 38 in Offaly and the remaining 213 cases are spread across 19 other counties**.
As of 8am today, 274 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 63 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of March 29, 819,676 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:590,688 people have received their first dose; 228,988 people have received their second dose
* Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 15 confirmed case. The figure of 236,000 confirmed cases reflects this.
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated
