UPDATE: Unexpected news for Donegal teen Kacey who needs urgent surgery for spinal condition

Kacey Blackburn who had been due to travel to Turkey for major surgery in May has been asked to attend sooner, given the urgent nature of her condition.

Sharon McColgan who set up the fundraiser updated supporters saying: "The family have just been advised by the surgical team given the urgency of Kacey’s needs that they would prefer to perform Kacey’s surgery earlier than initially planned.

"They have informed the family that they are in a position to carry out Kacey’s operation next Saturday, April 10. This means it's full steam ahead over the next week as the family prepare both physically and emotionally for Kacey’s pending surgery."

There has been a phenomenal response to the fundraising campaign to date, with more than €36,000 of the required €65,000 already donated. Now, in order to meet the costs, the family have had to take out a bridging loan so donations are still needed to help and support Kacey and her parents at this time.

Ms McColgan said: "Words are not enough to express our gratitude to each and everyone of you who have donated, liked, shared, and sent well wishes to the family. They are truly grateful and blown away by the generosity that people have shown.

"Again, thank you all for your continued support as Kacey starts the beginning of her medical journey."

Anyone who wishes to make a donation can do so at Fundraiser for Ethel Blackburn by Sharon Mc Colgan : Help Kacey Be pain free (gofundme.com)

Kacey was diagnosed with idiopathic scoliosis in November 2019. The condition which can occur when adolescents have a sudden growth spurt has had a devastating effect on this formerly very active teenager.

Due to the waiting list for consultations in Ireland, the family decided after much research to take Kacey to Turkey for surgery

More on Kacey's story and on why this surgery is so urgent can be found at: Campaign launched to raise €65,000 for surgery for Donegal teenager who is in a lot of pain