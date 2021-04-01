Benefits of Crowdfunding to be addressed on Zoom

Would you like to make your organisations great idea happen or help your group solve a problem with the help of Crowdfunding?

Inishowen Development Partnership (IDP) are delighted to be running an online workshop as an introduction to Crowdfunding.

The workshop will provide participants with an in-depth overview of what it is, who it is most suitable for and the benefits of Crowdfunding.

Guest speakers are Mauricio O’Brien, from the European Crowdfunding Network (ECN) and Michelle Reid from one of the top Irish crowdfunding platforms, Fundit.ie.

This event will be of interest to all Inishowen groups involved in the arts and heritage area, sports, community, voluntary and social enterprise sector.

Crowdfunding in it’s most basic form, matches those who have ideas they want to turn into reality with the help of donors.

Platforms such as Fundit allow you to take advantage of the largely untapped resource of your social network and personal

connections.

Crowdfunding can be a fast, low-cost way to access funding through online engagement, for a greater purpose.

Michelle Reid will give an overview of the Fundit website and attendees will be given the opportunity to hear about other organisations who have benefited from using the platform.

Mauricio O’Brien, ECN, is Country Manager for the Spanish Strategic Group (ECN-SSG) and training-facilitator. He acts as institutional relations advisor in European projects linked to civic crowdfunding, social innovation and rural development.

Denise McCool, project officer with IDP says that if you are an organisation or group who relies on applying for external funding and raising funds to keep your doors open, then come along to this event.

"Feedback from our recent Envision Series, tells us that accessing funds can be challenging, people are interested in looking at alternative ways to raise funds and support local initiatives.

"Crowdfunding in Inishowen is a largely untapped resource, so we are hoping that by holding this workshop, organisations from the third sector will be introduced to an additional alternative way of accessing funding,” she said.

Shauna McClenaghan, oint chief executive with the IDP adds funding calls can often require that organisations have match funding available to meet the application criteria.

"This has acted as a barrier for many small community groups or social enterprises in the past. I am delighted that Mauricio will join us to discuss ways to connect into European models of funding and give some links to crowdfunding sites."

The event is taking place on Tuesday, April 13 at 11am. Places are limited and booking is required.

A Zoom link will be forwarded prior to the event. To book, go to Eventbrite Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/understanding-crowdfunding-workshop-tickets-148568423153