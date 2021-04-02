WEATHER: Donegal gets ready for an Easter Weekend that could see hail, sleet and snow on Sunday night

The forecast for the Easter Weekend is pretty mixed with temperatures varying considerably - and we could even have some snow!

While temperatures could reach 14 degrees Celsius today, they will plummet tonight and it will be a similar pattern on Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday night could see temperatures falling to as low as minus two on high ground and in sheltered places and there will be hail, sleet and even snow in some places, as well as strong winds.

Today, any mist and frost will clear quickly to give a dry bright day with widespread sunshine. Highs of 12 to 14 Celsius generally in light to moderate northeast breezes.

According to Met Éireann, tonight will be dry with clear spells. Colder than recent nights with lowest temperatures of zero to 3 degrees, in light north to northeast breezes.

Saturday will be another dry day with good spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees, again coolest along the north and east coast due to a light north to northeast breeze.

Saturday night will be dry with clear spells, but cloud will increase in the northwest towards morning. Some patches of mist and fog will develop. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees with light, variable breezes becoming westerly later.

EASTER SUNDAY: Sunshine in many places early on Sunday but cloud in the northwest will gradually build southeastwards through the morning. Rain will develop in the northwest later in the morning and will extend across the northern half of the country during the afternoon and possibly further south into the evening.

Afternoon temperatures will range 8 to 13 degrees but it will gradually become much colder from the northwest during the evening, so some falls of sleet will be possible in Ulster then. It will be a breezy day too with fresh and gusty west to northwest winds developing.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Sunday night will be cold and breezy. It will start off mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain, sleet and potentially snow in Ulster. Overnight most areas will become dry and clear, but wintry showers will persist in the north and northwest. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees with fresh to strong and gusty northerly winds.

EASTER MONDAY: Monday will be cold and breezy with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers, these mainly over the northern half of the country. Afternoon temperatures will only reach around 3 to 7 degrees and there will be an added wind chill in fresh and gusty northwesterly winds.

MONDAY NIGHT: It will stay cold on Monday night but winds will be lighter so frost will develop in places. There will be a mix of clear spells and scattered wintry showers, mainly in the north and west. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees.

TUESDAY: Tuesday looks set to be another cold day with sunny spells and scattered showers, some wintry. Afternoon temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees with light to moderate west to northwest winds.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Staying cool and unsettled for the rest of the week.