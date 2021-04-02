Extra Garda checkpoints and enforcement visits to amenities over bank holiday weekend

Gardaí in Donegal will be mounting extra checkpoints and conducting checks at public amenities including beaches over the Easter weekend to ensure adherence to Covid-19 public health regulations, a superintendent in the county has warned.

Extra gardaí will be on duty and will be encouraging people to adhere to public health advice, stay within 5km of their home for exercise and only make necessary journeys, Superintendent David Kelly said.

The superintendent of the Milford garda district said everyone is obliged to follow the public health advice no matter what county they are from.

“There will be checkpoints on main roads, local roads and visits to beauty spots and public amenities, such as beaches. The 5km rule is relevant to that. People who live within 5km of a particular beauty spot or a public amenity are the only people who should be there,” he said.

Gardaí will be engaging, explaining and encouraging adherence to the public health advice over the weekend, he said.

“When people are stopped and the information we are receiving does not comply with public health advice and regulations, then enforcement will have to occur and fines will issue.

“I have to say, up to now generally people have been very good. They haven't been travelling. Those that are travelling, when they are stopped, they are turning around and going back home. There is a small minority who are not and where that is the case, appropriate enforcement action takes place.”

Superintendent Kelly said the public must continue to adhere to the health advice as the end is now in sight.

“People have been very good up to now. We have the clocks going forward last weekend, we have Easter weekend - it is a time when everyone is thinking about doing things.

“For the greater good, if we can just continue to bear with it because the end is very much in sight.

“There is a roadmap outlined and if people are vigilant now and heed public health advice, the roadmap will then be able to take place.”

“This virus does not follow rules and we can beat it by listening to public health advice. By doing that and following the Government's and NPHET’s advice we will very much get ourselves down the road of the plan for opening up as outlined.”