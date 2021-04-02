Call for Donegal building to be demolished as woman has near missing with falling slates

Contact
Urgent safety concerns over derelict building in Bundoran
A woman was lucky not to have been killed or seriously injured after slates fell from the roof of a derelict building.
Cllr Michael McMahon (SF) told the Donegal Post: “We are lucky we are not going to a funeral here.
“The woman had a very narrow escape on Friday afternoon. A slate missed her by inches and struck her car.”
Cllr McMahon said he had been raising concerns about the derelict building on the Promenade in Bundoran for 20 to 30 years.
“It is becoming more and more dangerous,” he said.
“It is a danger to the general public, to businesses in the vicinity, and to the whole area.
“This building has been derelict for well over 30 years and the roof is now coming off it.
“Quite a number of slates have already come off it.
“I am calling on Donegal County Council to take the roof off or demolish the building altogether.
“It can’t be left until there is a serious injury or a fatality.”
Cllr McMahon said he was liaising with Donegal County Council on the matter.
“I am making very serious and strong representations to Donegal County Council to take action on this dangerous building,” he said.
