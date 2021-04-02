Toilets dumped over pier at scenic Donegal beauty spot

Contact
The wash hand basin discovered at Ballyness Pier in Falcarragh
It's just as well there are no tourists allowed to roam around Donegal's coastline this Easter weekend judging by the amount of illegal dumping being discovered along our scenic areas.
The latest discovery includes include two toilets and two wash-hand-basins with pedestals which appear to have been thrown in off Ballyness Pier outside Falcarragh.
This is a spectacular area that includes a beautiful beach walk on the Wild Atlantic Way coastal route. The district presents breath-taking views to Tory Island and Horn Head with spectacular seascapes both winter and summer.
But it's the rubbish that's the main attraction at the moment!
You can see the toilets when you look over the pier - what a tourist attraction
"The individuals involved in this act of dirty vandalism also damaged the pier wall in the process.
"If anyone has any information regarding this illegal dumping or any other such activity, please contact Donegal County Council, any information can be given anonymously.
"Perhaps it's time we had CCTV installed to flush the offenders out once and for all," said an angry local.
She added: "It is up to us as a community to unite and stop this disgusting practice. Please do your bit!"
