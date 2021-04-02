Digger set on fire after police attacked in Derry for fourth night

Police in Derry are investigating disorder in the Waterside area of the city last night during which petrol bombs and masonry were thrown at officers.

Shortly after 9pm, it was reported youths with petrol bombs and masonry had gathered in the Rossdowney Road/Lincoln Court area where they placed pallets on the road and set them alight.

Officers responded, and came under sustained attack.

During the disorder, a digger parked in the area was set alight and, when colleagues from the NIFRS responded, they also came under attack.

Derry City & Strabane District Commander, Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said: "It is extremely disappointing that for four consecutive nights we have witnessed scenes of anti-social and criminal behaviour in the Waterside.

"These reckless attacks are not wanted by anyone and do nothing but cause harm and damage to the local community who we know just want to live in peace.

"I will again stress young people engaging in this type of criminal behaviour are risking, not only their own safety, but they also face the possibility of a criminal conviction which can have life changing consequences.

“We are appreciative of the efforts of those in helping to de-escalate the disorder this week.

"Our investigation continues, and I am appealing to parents and guardians, and all those who have influence, to help bring an end to the wanton destruction that we have seen in the Waterside this week. There is absolutely no justification for it and it has to stop."

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call 101, and quote reference 2120 of 01/04/21.

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/