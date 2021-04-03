Online talk about Donegal railways on Easter Sunday

Donegal Railway Heritage Museum will present a special Easter Sunday treat, an online talk on a brief history of the three railways in County Donegal, including video clips.

This will be followed by a unique behind-the-scenes tour of the museum looking at a few artifacts, as well as the rolling stock outside and some of their current restoration projects. The talk will be given by museum chairman, Mark McDaid.

As you will hear in Mark's talk, in spite of the Covid lockdowns, the museum committee has been busy, but in order to continue the work including the restoration of various pieces of Donegal Railway stock like Coach 28, the Grey Wagon 30 (pictured below), Railcar Trailer 5, etc., the group need your support.

To access the talk simply click on the YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t1_msozG_tY or go to their Facebook Page this Easter Sunday at 7pm, where it will be broadcast live.

Separately, to make a donation towards their ongoing work, or to purchase their newest publicication titled County Donegal By Rail in Colour, contact: http://donegalrailway.com/donate/