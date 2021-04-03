New resource for young people who are blind or visually impaired in Donegal

Contact
Fighting Blindness is running a new online course this April
Irish sight loss charity Fighting Blindness is running a new online course this April for 18 to 30 year-olds living with sight conditions
There are over 250,000 people in Ireland living with blindness or vision impairment. The charity offers free counselling and peer support to those impacted and their families.
‘Foundations’ is designed for 18-30 year-olds living with sight conditions. The online course will provide participants with a toolkit of resources, information and skills to build confidence and equip young people to meet life’s challenges head-on.
Part one of the two part course commences on Wednesday, April 14 and takes place over four weeks from 6.30pm to 8.45pm.
Topics explored include third-level education, employment, technology and communication skills.
‘Foundations’ is delivered through the accessible video conferencing platform Zoom. A telephone dial in option is also available.
Places are limited and must be booked in advance by contacting the team on insight@fightingblindness.ie or (01) 674 6496. Find out more at fightingblindness.ie.
Find out more: https://www.fightingblindness.ie/news/a-new-course-for-young-people/
