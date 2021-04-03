Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Weather forecast for Donegal for Easter Saturday - sunny spells, but cool

Weather forecast for Donegal for Easter Saturday - sunny spells, but cool

Sunny spells expected today

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Today any mist or fog will clear quickly in the morning to give another dry day with long sunny spells. The sunshine may be hazy at times. Highs of 12 or 13 Celsius generally in light northeast or variable breezes. A little cooler near coasts with highs of 10 or 11 Celsius.

Tonight will be dry with clear spells, and some patches of mist and fog. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees.

According to Met Éireann, Easter Sunday will be dry over much of the country with the best of the sunshine in the south. It will be cloudier further north. Light rain or drizzle will develop in the northwest during the afternoon and spread southwards through the evening. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees. On Sunday night, very cold air will move down from the north with fresh north to northwest winds. Some wintry showers may develop overnight on north facing coasts. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees with frost in places,

Easter Monday will be cold and breezy with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers, these mainly over the northern half of the country. Highest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees with fresh, gusty northerly winds. On Monday night, scattered wintry showers will continue. Frost and icy patches will develop as temperatures fall to between -2 and +2 degrees.

Tuesday will continue cold with sunny spells and scattered showers, some wintry. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with light to moderate west to northwest winds.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie