Weather forecast for Donegal for Easter Saturday - sunny spells, but cool

Sunny spells expected today
Today any mist or fog will clear quickly in the morning to give another dry day with long sunny spells. The sunshine may be hazy at times. Highs of 12 or 13 Celsius generally in light northeast or variable breezes. A little cooler near coasts with highs of 10 or 11 Celsius.
Tonight will be dry with clear spells, and some patches of mist and fog. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees.
According to Met Éireann, Easter Sunday will be dry over much of the country with the best of the sunshine in the south. It will be cloudier further north. Light rain or drizzle will develop in the northwest during the afternoon and spread southwards through the evening. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees. On Sunday night, very cold air will move down from the north with fresh north to northwest winds. Some wintry showers may develop overnight on north facing coasts. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees with frost in places,
Easter Monday will be cold and breezy with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers, these mainly over the northern half of the country. Highest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees with fresh, gusty northerly winds. On Monday night, scattered wintry showers will continue. Frost and icy patches will develop as temperatures fall to between -2 and +2 degrees.
Tuesday will continue cold with sunny spells and scattered showers, some wintry. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with light to moderate west to northwest winds.
