Euromillions lottery jackpot worth more than €144m is won

There is one winner of the Euromillons jackpot - worth €144.76 million (UK £122m).
The winning numbers drawn tonight were 4, 21, 34, 40 and 47 while the lucky stars were 2 and 5.
The winning ticket was sold in the UK. in total, over 80,000 players in Ireland won prizes.
