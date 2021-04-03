Donegal people asked to help raise vital funds for Simon

For the month of April, Donegal people are being asked to walk 10,000 steps a day for 30 days in the Simon Step Challenge to help raise vital funds and awareness for North West Simon Community.

This a virtual challenge, and can be done anywhere in the world!

In 2020 North West Simon Community supported 182 households in Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal that consisted of 224 adults and 225 children.

"Please help us to help those less fortunate by raising much needed funds for your local Simon Community. It is really important that whilst taking on this challenge, you stick to the current government guidelines. We’re asking people to track their daily steps using their favourite fitness app which you can link to the fundraising idonate platform," said North West Simon Community development officer, Collette Ferguson.

What is the Step Challenge?

The Steps challenge encourages you to walk and count your steps for the month of April and fundraise for North West Simon Community as an individual or with a team, family, friends or a colleague?

Track your steps - You can use a smart watch for example a Fitbit or a free app like Pacer you can download to your phone.

Steps can be accumulated in many ways. Take the stairs instead of the lift. Walk during your break and after work. Park your car ways from the shops and walk.

There are many benefits to walking 10,000 steps a day, it will boost your heart health, concentration and energy levels and it will improve your mood. Every step you take will be a step towards a healthier and happier you while supporting a very worthy cause.

You can register today and start fundraising - finding our more by clicking on this link https://www.idonate.ie/StepChallengeNWSimon

Alternatively, if you wish to organise a fundraiser through Facebook and share with all your Facebook contacts that’s also fine.

You can also make a donation on their website www.northwestsimon.ie and in the comment box put “Step Challenge”.

"The Simon Step Challenge offers people a great way to stay active and to keep moving throughout April which is especially important now that most of us are spending our days in front of a screen working from home.

"Employers want happy, engaged employees and also employers want to fulfil their CSR – this April get your employees to sign up to the Step Challenge and make a difference to your local Simon Community. Schools, clubs, colleges can all get involved, added Ms Ferguson.

Setup Guide

- Go to https://www.idonate.ie/StepChallengeNWSimon

- They click Start your Mission you are now signed up and ready to fundraise, you can do this as an individual or a team.

- On the iDonate confirmation page, you can then connect Pacer, Fitbit or Garmin to automatically track your steps or manually update your steps day to day on your iDonate page.