Progress at one of Donegal's holy grotto sites looking good

Contact
Restoration work at the Marian shrine in Glenties is almost complete
Renovations work on the popular Marian grotto in Glenties are almost complete.
The landmark and area around it has received a major facelift thanks to the Glenties Community Develoment Group's first project under the Town & Village Renewal Scheme.
Its new powder coated railings have just been put in place and really helps the structure stand out.
This work on this project had been halted for a while but was able to start again due to health and safety concerns regarding leaving the site unfinished.
A spokesman for the Glenties group said they were optimistic the work here would be finished shortly.
"We're nearly there, thanks to the great work of Kieran Kennedy and his crew. All that remains is the installation of up-lighters, a new LED halo and planters, a clean up of the statues and the project will be complete," he said.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
There will be an extended performance by Ardara’s Tanya McCole recorded at the RCC, streaming, on Easter Monday
Shay Given kicking football in the garden with his younger brother Paul who was in the colours of Shay's club at the time, Blackburn Rovers
The Blanche at Lifford facing in the Letterkenny direction, just one of the journeys to be featured in tomorrow's talk
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.