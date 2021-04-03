Donegal councillor praises local efforts in community clean up

New Mills-based councillor Donal 'Mandy' Kelly has praised the efforts of his local community for their efforts in the big community clean up of their area over the past few days.

He also praised the way in which everyone also abided by the Government guidelines in relation to sticking to their own areas.

"Unfortunately due to Government guidelines I did not get pictures of everyone that came out to help, but you all know who you are and I'd like to thank each and everyone of you

Some of the volunteers who were helping in the community clean up

"I'd also like to thank Donegal County Council and Letterkenny Skip Hire for supplying all the gear and the skip.

"What a community we have here and was great to see you all come out and do your bit and clean up or community over the last number of days.

"I'd also like to thank all families for sticking to there own bubble and areas to adhere to the guidelines. Please God next year we will all be able to meet up afterwards for the usual crack and banter. Until then folks keep safe and again I thank you all," he said.