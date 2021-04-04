Weather forecast - good weather to come to an end with possible wintry showers to come, including snow in some places

It will be a cloudy start today in many places with patchy outbreaks of light rain or drizzle developing along northwestern coasts in the afternoon. Cloud will break up somewhat later in the day bringing brighter spells. Further outbreaks of rain will develop along northern coasts early in the evening, becoming widespread across the province before clearing southwards. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees Celsius in moderate westerly breezes, veering northwesterly later.

Tonight will see some intermittent showery outbreaks of rain will extend from the north ahead of a much colder northerly airflow. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +4 degrees.

According to Met Éireann, Easter Monday will be cold and breezy with cloud clearing south to leave sunny spells and scattered showers, some turning wintry especially over higher ground in Ulster and north Connacht. Highest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in a bitter moderate to fresh and gusty northerly wind.

Monday night: Scattered showers most frequent in the north and west and turning wintry especially on higher ground. Frost and icy patches will develop as temperatures fall to between -3 and +1 degrees with winds backing northwesterly and easing mostly light.

Tuesday: Continuing cold with sunny spells and scattered showers, some wintry, however they will become more isolated as the day progresses. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in a raw moderate to fresh north to northwest wind.

Tuesday night: Lowest temperatures of -3 to +2 degrees generally, holding a little warmer along western coasts in light to moderate westerly or variable breezes.

Wednesday: Cloud will increase through the morning with some patchy rain or drizzle at times most frequent in the west and northwest. Less cold with highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.