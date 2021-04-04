Donegal patients to benefit from new breast cancer GP referral guidelines

A new national breast cancer GP referral guideline will provide a clear pathway for women with suspected breast cancer to access clinics.

As of Thursday, April 1, patients also benefit from an accompanying electronic referral form.

According to a report in Irish Medical Times, the guideline will facilitate GPs in determining which patients with breast symptoms require referral to secondary care.

It will ensure that patients who have symptoms suspicious of breast cancer and require urgent secondary care are referred and receive an appointment within an appropriate timeframe.

The guideline relates to access for patients to the eight National Symptomatic Breast Disease (SBD) Clinics as well as the Letterkenny satellite clinic.