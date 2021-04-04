Donegal patients to benefit from new breast cancer GP referral guidelines

Contact
Updated guidelines for breast cancer referral
A new national breast cancer GP referral guideline will provide a clear pathway for women with suspected breast cancer to access clinics.
As of Thursday, April 1, patients also benefit from an accompanying electronic referral form.
According to a report in Irish Medical Times, the guideline will facilitate GPs in determining which patients with breast symptoms require referral to secondary care.
It will ensure that patients who have symptoms suspicious of breast cancer and require urgent secondary care are referred and receive an appointment within an appropriate timeframe.
The guideline relates to access for patients to the eight National Symptomatic Breast Disease (SBD) Clinics as well as the Letterkenny satellite clinic.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.