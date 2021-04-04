Incredible news announced just one week after fundraiser for Donegal teen's surgery is launched

The organiser of the fundraiser for Donegal teenager Kacey Blackburn announced the incredible news that the €65,000 target had been reached.

This is a phenomenal achievement and a great testament to the generosity of the people of Donegal - even more so given that the fundraise has only been running for one week.

Sharon McColgan who set up the gofundme fundraiser said: “It's been one week today since we launched the gofundme page for Kacey and are astounded to see it at €41,000.

“We have taken into account all the pending raffles/draws, virtual walks/runs etc., that are taking place plus other donations and we are delighted to let you know that we have not only reached our target but exceeded it.

“To you our wonderful community, you have made this possible and as a family we are forever grateful for the support shown to Kacey.”

In the last few days, Kacey also received the news that her spinal surgery which had been scheduled for May is to take place next weekend. She will travel to Turkey on Tuesday for the urgent surgery.

Ms McColgan said: “The family have just been advised by the surgical team given the urgency of Kacey’s needs that they would prefer to perform Kacey’s surgery earlier than initially planned.

"They have informed the family that they are in a position to carry out Kacey’s operation next Saturday, April 10. This means it's full steam ahead over the next week as the family prepare both physically and emotionally for Kacey’s pending surgery."

"Words are not enough to express our gratitude to each and everyone of you who have donated, liked, shared, and sent well wishes to the family. They are truly grateful and blown away by the generosity that people have shown.

"Again, thank you all for your continued support as Kacey starts the beginning of her medical journey."

Kacey was diagnosed with idiopathic scoliosis in November 2019, leaving the teenager with two curves in her spine.

The condition which is progressing daily can occur when adolescents have a sudden growth spurt. This has had a devastating effect on this formerly very active teenager. Once a keen soccer player, Kacey is now unable to run. She can only walk short distances and is unable to sit or stand for any period of time without taking pain relief.

Due to being told there was a year-long wait for a consultation in Ireland, the family decided after much research to take Kacey to Turkey for this crucial and time-sensitive surgery.