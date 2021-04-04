COVID-19 DAILY UPDATE: Number of new cases shows welcome drop

Contact
There is now county by county breakdown of Covid-19 figures today
Three more people have died from Covid-19 related illness, according to this evening’s statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team.
Once again, there is no county by county breakdown of new Covid-19 cases.
As of midnight, Saturday, April 3, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 457 confirmed cases of Covid-19 around the Republic of Ireland.
That figure is well down on yesterday’s total of 511 cases nationwide.
There has been a total of 4,718 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of April 1, 2021, 893,375 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
636,963 people have received their first dose
256,412 people have received their second dose
