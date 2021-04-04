Man's body recovered from the River Erne following jet ski incident

Contact
The tragedy occurred on Saturday afternoon
A man’s body has been recovered from the River Erne close to the Cloonatrig Road at Bellanaleck in County Fermanagh.
It follows an incident involving a jet ski on Saturday. Emergency services were called to the scene following the report at around 3.40pm.
A post mortem examination is due to take place. However, police are not treating the death as suspicious.
