Speeding motorist in Donegal found to have cocaine in his system

The motorist who was stopped for speeding failed a drugs test
Gardaí in Donegal have arrested a man who tested positive for cocaine after being stopped for speeding.
Letterkenny Roads policing Unit detected the driver travelling in excess of the 100KPH speed limit today outside Letterkenny. The driver then tested positive for the presence of cocaine.
Gardaí say court proceedings will now follow.
A spokesperson said: "Please do not take unnecessary risks when it comes to road safety."
