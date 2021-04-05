Gardaí appeal to anyone buying second hand equipment to watch out for item stolen from Donegal

Contact
Gardaí issue appeal regarding cement mixer engine stolen in Donegal
Gardaí in Donegal are appealing for information on a Lister engine from a cement mixer that was stolen from a yard in Ballybofey.
The theft took place in the Meenglass area of the town during the week starting March 8. It is possible that the engine has been put up for sale and people are urged to be vigilant if buying equipment of this nature.
A garda spokesperson said: "The engine is green in color.
"If anybody has any information in relation to this theft or if they have come across a second hand similar type engine for sale in recent weeks, please contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100 or call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111."
Ramelton native and Nobel prize winner, Dr William Campbell, one of more than 1,200 artists taking part in this year's Incognito online art sale in which the identity of the artists
