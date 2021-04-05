€300 prize and a chance to feature in major Donegal festival up for grabs in song-writing competition

Contact
Entries invited for Donegal song-writing competition
Do you fancy yourself as a songwriter?
Or is it something you always wanted to try but haven't yet got around to?
Now is your chance to show your song-writing skills and be in with a chance of winning €300. The winning song will be featured in the renowned Ballyshannon Folk Festival which attracts top singer songwriters from across Ireland and beyond.
Songs should be in the folk or traditional genres and must have a Ballyshannon theme.
Entries should be sent as a WhatsApp voice recording to 083 0267518 no later than April 30.
Under 18s need to also include contact details for a parent/ legal guardian.
More information can be found on www.ballyshannonfolkfestival.com/songcontest or by emailing info@ballyshannonfolkfestival.com
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Ramelton native and Nobel prize winner, Dr William Campbell, one of more than 1,200 artists taking part in this year’s Incognito online art sale in which the identity of the artists
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.