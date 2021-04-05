€300 prize and a chance to feature in major Donegal festival up for grabs in song-writing competition

Do you fancy yourself as a songwriter?

Or is it something you always wanted to try but haven't yet got around to?

Now is your chance to show your song-writing skills and be in with a chance of winning €300. The winning song will be featured in the renowned Ballyshannon Folk Festival which attracts top singer songwriters from across Ireland and beyond.

Songs should be in the folk or traditional genres and must have a Ballyshannon theme.

Entries should be sent as a WhatsApp voice recording to 083 0267518 no later than April 30.

Under 18s need to also include contact details for a parent/ legal guardian.

More information can be found on www.ballyshannonfolkfestival.com/songcontest or by emailing info@ballyshannonfolkfestival.com