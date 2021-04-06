Contact

Weather: Cold snap to continue all week in Donegal - don't rule out more wintry showers

Staff Reporter

It will be another unseasonably cold day today with fresh northerly winds feeding down more wintry showers through the day. Highest temperatures of only 4 to 6 degrees.

Tonight will see some showery outbreaks of rain, possibly turning wintry for a time across the north of Ulster. Lowest temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees Celsius with a slight to sharp frost. Winds will be light to moderate northwest.

According to Met Éireann, tomorrow will be less cold  but generally cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees Celsius in a moderate westerly breeze.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain will mainly affect the northwest overnight, whilst staying largely dry elsewhere under broken cloud. Lowest temperatures of -1 to 4 degrees Celsius with light to moderate southwest winds.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy with scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle, persistent in the north and northwest later. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with moderate to fresh southwest winds increasing strong on northwestern coasts. A band of rain will move down from the northwest in the early evening/night. Clearer and colder weather will follow later with some wintry showers moving into the north towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees Celsius. Moderate to fresh west to northwest winds will ease later allowing some frost to set in locally.

FRIDAY: A cold day with sunny spells and brisk north to northwest winds dragging down a scattering of wintry showers, most frequent across Ulster. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees Celsius with an added wind chill factor. Very cold on Friday with long clear spells. Lowest temperatures of -4 to 0 degrees Celsius with a widespread sharp to severe frost and with a few fog patches also.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

