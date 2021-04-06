Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

A wintry start as snow falls in parts of Donegal

Cold temperatures to continue into the weekend

Wintry snow

The scene at Woodlands in Letterkenny this morning

Reporter:

Reporter

Bitterly cold overnight temperatures and early morning snowfalls have ensured it's been a wintry start to the day in many parts of Donegal.

Letterkenny has seen some heavy snow showers since around 6am and many fields and roads in high areas around the town are covered in snow.

Daffodils in the snow in Letterkenny 

Donegal County Council gritters were due to be out last night, so road conditions are fine for the most part.

However, motorists are advised to clear their cars and vehicles of snow before setting off on any essential journeys this morning.

The forecast for the county today is for more wintry showers.

And while temperatures are set to rise again over Wednesday and Thursday, there will be more wintry conditions going into the weekend.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie