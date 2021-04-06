A wintry start as snow falls in parts of Donegal

Bitterly cold overnight temperatures and early morning snowfalls have ensured it's been a wintry start to the day in many parts of Donegal.

Letterkenny has seen some heavy snow showers since around 6am and many fields and roads in high areas around the town are covered in snow.

Daffodils in the snow in Letterkenny

Donegal County Council gritters were due to be out last night, so road conditions are fine for the most part.

However, motorists are advised to clear their cars and vehicles of snow before setting off on any essential journeys this morning.

The forecast for the county today is for more wintry showers.

And while temperatures are set to rise again over Wednesday and Thursday, there will be more wintry conditions going into the weekend.