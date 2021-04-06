Easter snow in Barnesmore Gap this morning

Contact
The scene at Barnesmore Gap earlier today
No matter how hard you may try, you simply cannot predict the Donegal weather.
Yes, the first flakes of April snow fell in various parts of the county yesterday morning and this continued on and off into Monday night.
This morning most people woke up to more concentrated snow with cars and rooftops covered.
The biggest fear was the roads but thankfully there have been no reports of any blockages so far.
Barnesmore Gap between Ballybofey and Donegal Town is usually the area hardest hit but as you can see from our photos, it escaped with only a light dusting n the roads and hills.
