Funeral arrangements are confirmed for Liam Doherty

Former school principal pays beautiful tribute to much-loved teenager

There has been much sadness in the Cranford, Coole and Carrigart area since the sudden passing last weekend of popular local man, Liam Doherty (19).

The former Mulroy College, Milford pupil was very well known and many tributes have been paid from friends and local community groups.

Liam, from Devlinreagh, Carrigart, played with Cranford United FC. He was a son of Liam and Adele Doherty.

His former school principal at Mulroy College, Ms Fiona Temple said Liam had made a lasting impression on everyone he met.
“On behalf of everyone in the community of Mulroy College I extend my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Liam Doherty,” Ms Temple said.
“Liam spent six years in Mulroy College. His smile is what I think of most, he greeted everyone with a great smile.
“His warmth of character and kindness to others shone through brightly. Liam was mature, funny, witty, hard working and an extremely positive young man.
“He had great musicality and performed on stage at many events in Mulroy College. He had a great passion for music and was both skilled and dedicated to his talent.
“He loved sport, he was a great soccer player and an avid fan of Celtic and Liverpool.
“Above all Liam was kind and compassionate to others. He made your day a better one and he will be sorely missed by staff and students of Mulroy College. He brought great fun, friendship and kindness to our school each day.
“Liam was a very devoted, son and brother, nephew and grandson, our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time, may he rest in peace.

Liam's remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday going to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coole, Cranford for requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on kilmacrennanparishfacebook page.

Due to government restrictions, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

