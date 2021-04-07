Contact

HIQA to review gynaecology services at Letterkenny University Hospital

Letterkenny University Hospital

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has announced that it is to carry out a review of governance arrangements for gynaecology services at Letterkenny University Hospital.

 The review, which commences today, aims to ensure the Health Service Executive (HSE), Saolta University Health Care Group and the hospital are implementing recommendations of an external review into gynaecology service failures at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Sean Egan, HIQA’s head of healthcare, said it is essential that women accessing gynaecology services are assured that the service is safe and that they are being protected and safeguarded.

"This review will assess the effectiveness and sustainability of the governance and oversight arrangements to ensure that high-quality gynaecology services are provided at Letterkenny University Hospital.”

HIQA’s review will include an on-site inspection of the service; interviews with key personnel at hospital, hospital group and national HSE level; and a review of documentation.

The review will be completed and published later this year.

