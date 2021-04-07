Irish Cancer Society says generous Donegal teenager's fundraiser will support vital services

Donegal Town teenager Ross O’Keeney’s birthday fundraiser in aid of the Irish Cancer Society has now reached around €35,000.

The fundraiser has come to the attention of the Irish Cancer Society who say the money will be a huge help.

Adam Abbot, Irish Cancer Society’s Community Fundraising manager told the Donegal Post: “We are incredibly grateful to Ross for so generously hosting a birthday fundraiser on our behalf, in memory of his Dad, Ronan.

“Funds raised by Ross will help provide vital services and support such as our Freephone Support Line, Volunteer Driver Service and Night Nursing service to people affected by cancer across Donegal”.

The phenomenal response to the fundraiser shows no signs of slowing down as the people of Donegal and beyond continue to rally behind the big-hearted teenager.

Ross originally set a target of €200 for the fundraiser that coincided with his 17th birthday.

Within 24 hours it topped €10,000 and has been steadily climbing ever since, with more and more people making donations.

A native of Killybegs, Ronan O’Keeney was well-known and highly regarded as a paramedic. He touched many lives in the course of his work, and people throughout south Donegal and beyond were very much saddened by his death.

Ross’s kind gesture has provided them with a means to reach out and show their support in his memory, while contributing to a cause that is close to the hearts of very many people.

Ross and his Mum Breege are immensely grateful for the support they received from the local community, and for the generous response to this fundraiser.