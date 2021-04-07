Irish Cancer Society says generous Donegal teenager's fundraiser will support vital services

Contact
Irish Cancer Society
Donegal Town teenager Ross O’Keeney’s birthday fundraiser in aid of the Irish Cancer Society has now reached around €35,000.
The fundraiser has come to the attention of the Irish Cancer Society who say the money will be a huge help.
Adam Abbot, Irish Cancer Society’s Community Fundraising manager told the Donegal Post: “We are incredibly grateful to Ross for so generously hosting a birthday fundraiser on our behalf, in memory of his Dad, Ronan.
“Funds raised by Ross will help provide vital services and support such as our Freephone Support Line, Volunteer Driver Service and Night Nursing service to people affected by cancer across Donegal”.
The phenomenal response to the fundraiser shows no signs of slowing down as the people of Donegal and beyond continue to rally behind the big-hearted teenager.
Ross originally set a target of €200 for the fundraiser that coincided with his 17th birthday.
Within 24 hours it topped €10,000 and has been steadily climbing ever since, with more and more people making donations.
A native of Killybegs, Ronan O’Keeney was well-known and highly regarded as a paramedic. He touched many lives in the course of his work, and people throughout south Donegal and beyond were very much saddened by his death.
Ross’s kind gesture has provided them with a means to reach out and show their support in his memory, while contributing to a cause that is close to the hearts of very many people.
Ross and his Mum Breege are immensely grateful for the support they received from the local community, and for the generous response to this fundraiser.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The incidence rate in Donegal has dropped to 213 up to midnight on Tuesday, the lowest it has been for more than two weeks
Burt cemetery holds dear too many of those we have loved and lost to 'Donegal Amy' - Says James Green.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.