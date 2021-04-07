Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Two National Lottery online players from Donegal and Louth share €105,000 in prizes

How the National Lottery impacted Louth in 2019

Big win for Donegal player

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Two lucky online players from Donegal and Louth were delighted to claim the top prizes on two different instant win games that they played on www.lottery.ie

The biggest winner of the two players was a Donegal woman who had a serious case of beginner’s luck when she won the top prize of €75,000 playing the €5 Digital All Cash Platinum game. 

“I had never played that game before but I heard someone mention it and thought I’d give it a go," she said.

"I couldn’t believe it when I won the top prize on my first time ever playing. I was convinced that it had to be a joke and someone was messing with me. I was thinking that there was no way that it could be real but here we are,”

The Donegal online winner is taking her time to make plans for what to do next: 

“I’ll definitely look after my family and treat them to something nice but I’ll have to think about what I would like to do after lockdown. I won’t rush into anything just yet,” she said.

The second winner was a Louth woman who could not believe her luck when she won €30,000 on the €3 online Honeypot game. 

“I was in total shock when I saw the €30,000 on the screen," she said.

"I play the game about once a week and usually win small amounts, here and there. When I saw the top prize flash up, I was in total disbelief – it definitely is the most I’ve ever won playing online! It seems that bit more real now since receiving my cheque but I haven’t told anyone just yet – it’s a tough secret to keep.”

The online player is looking forward to putting her winnings to good use now.

“Well we can’t go on holidays or anything like that at the moment with Covid so home refurbishments will take centre stage," she said.

"There are a few bits that I’ve been wanting to do for a while around the house so I’m delighted to get those started and to treat the family to a few nice things as well - it’s certainly a good time for a win.” 

Meanwhile, tonight’s Lotto jackpot is rolling towards an estimated €11.5 million. The National Lottery is urging players to buy their tickets early and to follow the social distancing measures in place while doing so. Tickets can be purchased in-store, in-app or on www.lottery.ie until the deadline at 7.45pm tonight.

Nearly 30c in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €5.8 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 33 years ago. In 2020 alone, €254 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland. 

  

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie