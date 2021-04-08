It's Thursday so that means it's Donegal Democrat day.

Today's issue is packed full of interesting stories from all over the county

- War of words over west Donegal proposed wind farm site

- silent protest outside Ballybofey factory over noise and smell problems

- Two Donegal beaches in guide’s Top Ten in Ireland#

- Fifteen new Covid-19 cases confirmed

- HIQA to review gynaecology services at LUH

- €500 paid to Rape Crisis Centre by man who stalked woman for eight year

- Sports clubs and community in the Rosses come together to raise funds for local hospital

- Glenties facelift moving on as holy Grotto returns to former glory

- Councillor claims Gortahork water supply affecting fittings

- Ballyshannon Musical Society is singing through the pandemic!

- Could Donegal capitalise on 'dark sky' tourism?

- Feely believes Irish are all set to face Welsh

- Donegal ladies to play first league game on May 23

- Sheedy’s Waterford next up for league leaders Finn Harps