It's Donegal Democrat day

All the local news, views, photos and sport from around the county

It's Thursday so that means it's Donegal Democrat day.

Today's issue is packed full of interesting stories from all over the county

- War of words over west Donegal proposed wind farm site

- silent protest outside Ballybofey factory over noise and smell problems

- Two Donegal beaches in guide’s Top Ten in Ireland#

- Fifteen new Covid-19 cases confirmed

- HIQA to review gynaecology services at LUH

- €500 paid to Rape Crisis Centre by man who stalked woman for eight year

- Sports clubs and community in the Rosses come together to raise funds for local hospital

- Glenties facelift moving on as holy Grotto returns to former glory

- Councillor claims Gortahork water supply affecting fittings

- Ballyshannon Musical Society is singing through the pandemic!

- Could Donegal capitalise on 'dark sky' tourism?

- Feely believes Irish are all set to face Welsh

- Donegal ladies to play first league game on May 23

- Sheedy’s Waterford next up for league leaders Finn Harps

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

