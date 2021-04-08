Sad passing of Clonmany's Lucy Boyce

Contact
The late Hugo and Lucy Boyce, valued members of the Clonmany Festival family.
Inishowen is waking this morning to the sad news of the passing of Lucy Boyce, who was predeceased by her husband Hugo in February past.
In a social media post, Clonmany Festival said: "It is with much sadness that we have been informed of the passing of Lucy Boyce.
"Lucy was a life-long valued member of The Clonmany Festival family. She was always the smiling face in the Festival office, ready and happy to greet everyone.
We would like to take this opportunity to pass on our sincere condolences to all of Lucy's family and friends."
