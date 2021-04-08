Minister McConalogue launches Food Systems Summit National Dialogues

Contact

Practical steps to improve sustainability, resilience and inclusivity of our food system

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has announced details of a series of four National Dialogues on Ireland’s Food System.

These are being held as part of Ireland’s engagement with the United Nations Food Systems Summit 2021, which his Department is leading jointly with the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The virtual Dialogues, hosted by the RDS, are designed to provide an opportunity for all stakeholders, from producers to consumers, to learn about their food system and contribute to its future sustainability. Each dialogue will feature a keynote speaker and a panel of stakeholders.

Minister McConalogue said: “Ireland has been actively engaged in preparing for the UN Food Systems Summit and we will host a series of four National Food Systems Dialogues - to discuss the environmental, economic, and social sustainability of Ireland’s food system; as well as the contribution we can make to strengthening global food systems.

"The dialogues will be open to all and will focus on solutions – practical steps we can take to improve the sustainability, resilience and inclusivity of our food system over the coming decade and  accelerate progress towards achieving the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

This first National Dialogue to be held on April 21 will focus on Sustainable Food Systems and Ireland’s 2030 Agri-food Strategy, which will be published shortly in draft form as part of a public consultation on its environmental aspects.

Further Dialogues will be held on April 26, May 4, and May 17 and will focus on Health and Well Being of People and Society; Promoting an Inclusive Food System for the Future; and Aligning Domestic and Foreign Policy towards Sustainable Food Systems, respectively.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney said: “The National Food Systems Dialogues are a unique opportunity for Irish stakeholders to have their voices heard.

"Their contributions will help to build better understandings of the challenges and opportunities at home if we are to improve the inclusivity and sustainability of our food systems. This allow Ireland to make a meaningful contribution to the global conversation on food systems, including at the UN Food Systems Summit later this year.”

Registration for all dialogues can be found here.

 

