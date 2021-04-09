Donegal GAA club is going for gold

'Lockdown, what lockdown?' is the only possible response to the developments which have taken place at Inishowen's CLG Beart over the past year.

The club is going for gold, while developing its foundations for decades ahead.

Catriona Sweeney, the CLG Beart Rúnaí, spoke with evident pride about the club's many achievements during 12 months when camogie, football and hurling were intermittent, to say the least.

Just before lockdown 2020, CLG Beart was awarded its Bronze Club Maith Medal. Club Maith is a Club accreditation scheme, unique to the GAA. It allows Clubs to be benchmarked against best practice standards, across a full range of GAA Club activity.

According to the GAA, a Club Maith award makes a clear, proven statement about the quality of a club, right across the board.

Not content with Bronze, however, CLG Beart has just obtained its Club Maith Silver Medal. Unfortunately, just like last year, due to the prevailing Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no Ulster GAA-hosted presentation in Armagh.

It will sit alongside the Silver Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha award received at Christmas, in recognition of the club's promotion of the Irish language.

Catriona said: “Essentially Club Maith is about good governance. It covers five different areas: governance, community engagement, coaching and games, creating a safe environment, and safeguarding members, at each level.

“To get our Silver Medal, CLG Beart had to meet certain criteria. We had to submit copies of our club minutes and adopt Ulster GAA internal financial procedures guidelines. We also had to have attended coaching courses over the last three years and been in attendance at an Ulster GAA Conference.

“The club has a good presence on social media and a community and social inclusion policy in place. We also held Irish language classes and hosted the county semi-final of Scór na nÓg. In addition, there is now Irish language signage in the club.

“CLG Beart also put a formal coaching structure in place and implemented a Player Pathway, which provided age appropriate coaching for each age group.

“We are also committed to the development and promotion of young referees and provide them with opportunities to referee Go Games.

“Currently, we have four young referees and we six of our young women successfully completed the GoldMark Programme. This is a GAA programme, led by Volunteer Now, aimed at promoting and recognising sports volunteering for 14 to 24 years old.”

Catriona said she would recommend such programmes to young people as such recognition can be used on college applications or CVs. CLG Beart can also list seven Level One coaches and two Level Two coaches as part of its artillery.

Catriona added: “In terms of health and well-being goals, at the start of lockdown 2020, CLG Beart got in the mental health charity, Jigsaw, involved in offering mental health advice to our coaches and our adults. We are actually holding more of those classes, beginning on April 12.

“Something I am really excited about is the club's Youth Forum, which we are in the process of organising at the minute. We hope to hold it before the end of April, and, fingers crossed, bring in all our young players and all our young people in the surrounding community.

“We want to encourage the young people to come on board and put their voices forward and see if they would like to make it an annual event. That is actually part of our Club Maith Gold Application. We are definitely going for gold next year.

“CLG Beart is striving to be a Healthy Club. The GAA's Healthy Club project aims to help GAA clubs explore how they support the holistic health of their members and the communities they serve. We will be setting up a Healthy Club committee to that end.”

CLG Beart is actively reaching out to people who want to be part of the club but who are not involved in on-pitch activities.

According to Catriona, it is trying to encourage as many people as possible to get involved with the club.

Catriona added: “They might have administrative skills, for example, or be into media or marketing. Really we are trying to develop the club in the long term.

“I was really delighted about the two Silver Awards, the Club Maith and the Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha. All the more so because CLG Beart was the first club in Donegal to become a Silver Club Maith Medal winner.”

The powers that be have obviously been paying attention to the buzz around CLG Beart. The club was recently one of only a handful of case studies featured in Ulster GAA's Strategic Plan 2021 – 2023 'Sustaining Clubs and Building Capacity'.

Catriona described the club's inclusion as “monumental and something to be rightly proud about” and that is not to mention completing the Quality Assessment Programme for Ulster and the Sports Inclusion Award, also during lockdown. Maith sibh CLG Beart.