Donegal constituents invited to have their say to shape future of remote working in online event

Fine Gael wants to hear the views of people in Donegal on remote working in an online event attended by Minister for Social Protection, Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys and Joe McHugh, TD.

Donegal's Deputy McHugh and Minister Humphreys, who represents Cavan-Monaghan-North Meath, are encouraging constituents to register online and take part in a discussion on remote working, which takes place on Thursday next, April 15 at 8pm.

This is the third meeting in a series of online events taking place under the brand Shape Your Future which is being organised by Fine Gael.

The party would like to hear the views of members of the public on a range of issues and encourage engagement between them and their local representatives.

Speaking ahead of the event, Minister Humphreys said: “I am delighted to participate in this Shape Your Future event with my colleague, Joe McHugh, to discuss the issue of remote working and to hear the views of people in Donegal on the changes to our work patterns, which for many people, were brought about by Covid-19.

“The move to remote working will enable people to work from their own local communities, revitalise our town centres, reduce commuting times, lower transport emissions and most importantly - improve the quality of life of our people.

“The recently published National Remote Working Strategy contains a number of actions from launching the right to disconnect policy to mapping existing remote working infrastructure to be used as hubs and shared back office spaces.

“The Government has invested significantly in remote working hubs and enterprise spaces over the last number of years, including through my Department, and the Remote Working Strategy includes a commitment to make further significant investment in remote working infrastructure.

“Our new plan ‘Our Rural Future’ will build upon the work already done by Fine Gael in Government to address the challenges facing communities and deliver new opportunities for people living in rural areas, with remote work being a core feature of this plan,” Minister Humphreys concluded.

Deputy McHugh added: “The aim of this online event is listen to the views of people who are adapting to new ways for working as a result of Covid-19 and to inform them of the work underway in making remote and flexible working a permanent and viable option for workers.

“Both Donegal County Council and Údarás na Gaeltachta have been working on a digital strategy with Government and has been targeting infrastructural investment to make this a reality.

“A digital hub is up and running on Árainn Mhór island and Carrigart Digital Hub is under construction. Gteic Gaoth Dobhair has invested €2 million euro in creating a state-of-the-art digital space and the Science Park in Letterkenny continues to grow with its collaboration with business across the North.

“The Co Lab in Letterkenny in conjunction with LYIT and ERNACT has been leading the way for over two decades and this will provide the template for future development.

“Over €1 million has been sanctioned for a digital hub in Buncrana and along with Kilcar and Donegal Town, the momentum is in the County for continued investment. Towns stretching from Rathmullan to Dungloe and Killybegs to Moville are all preparing for a new and different future and it is imperative that every voice is heard during the consultation on remote working.

“Further expansion in investment will be required to satisfy demand throughout the county. As part of this vision, The Twin Towns and Carndonagh are at an advanced stage of preparation for significant investment in providing a solution for companies and individuals considering remote working.

“The message is clear. Donegal is open for business in terms of digital space and a quality place to live, Deputy McHugh concluded.

People can take part in the event, which takes place on Thursday, April 15 at 8pm, by registering their details through Fine Gael’s website https://www.finegael.ie/shapeyourfuture/donegal/