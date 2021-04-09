Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Árainn Mhór Language Planning Area Language Plan launched

"It’s clear that there is an active community on Árainn Mhór who are committed to the language" - Minister of State Jack Chambers

Árainn Mhór Language Planning Area Language Plan launched

Leabgarrow pier on Arranmore island

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, launched the Árainn Mhór Language Planning Area Language Plan yesterday, at an online event organised by Comharchumann Oileán Árainn Mhór, the lead-organisation of the area.

This event was organised to publicise the implementation of the Language Plan and to acknowledge the progress that the plan has made to date, which has been in operation for more than a year now.

Árainn Mhóir is the first Gaeltacht island to launch its language plan and the lead-organisation decided to recorded a video about their work in the area, which will be available to view on the organisation’s social media platforms.

Speaking in a message he recorded for the event, the Minister of State said he wished to congratulate Comharchumann Oileán Árainn Mhór Teo, the lead-organisation which prepared the plan under the direction of Nóirín Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh and with Fiona Ní Ghloinn, the language planning officer employed to implement the plan on the island.

"I understand that the work which has been done under the plan already has been a success and I am certain that it will go from strength to strength.

"It’s clear that there is an active community on Árainn Mhór who are committed to the language and I would like to congratulate everybody who played a part in the process.”

"It’s clear that there is an active community on Árainn Mhór who are committed to the language and I would like to congratulate everybody who played a part in the process.”

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD added this is an important step forward for the island and for the language planning process as a whole.

"It is encouraging to see that so much progress has been made with the language planning process recently. I recognise, of course, the challenges of living on an island and in that context I would like to congratulate the island community on their achievement in relation to this plan.

She added she was confident that the implementation of this plan will have a positive impact on the speaking and usage of the Irish language on Árainn Mhór and that its results will be visible over time.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie