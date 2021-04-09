Donegal families asked to join search for Ireland's Best Banana Dessert creation

Contact
Television cook, Donal Skehan is on a mission to find Ireland’s best banana dessert creation . Pictured helping him launch the initiative are are siblings Ellie (9) and Ryan (7) Connor
Banana importers Fyffes has issued an invitation to mums, dads and children throughout Donegal and beyond to join in a search to find Ireland’s ‘Best Banana Dessert’ creation.
Fronting the search to find this year’s winning creations is Ireland’s well-known television cook, Donal Skehan whose programmes are a favourite amongst viewers and wannabe cooks.
The popular presenter hopes to repeat the success of last year, when his task was to judge Ireland’s most creative banana bread bakers.
Reward will go to the overall winner and best junior baker with recognition for originality in a number of other areas. Entries are open from April 14-19, with winners announced on National Banana Day itself, April 21, an initiative devised to support the national drive to encourage healthy eating, especially amongst young and growing children.
Details and entries online at Facebook – http://www.facebook.com/FyffesIreland/ and Instagram – http://www.instagram.com/fyffes_ireland/
using #FyffesGBBO21
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Television cook, Donal Skehan is on a mission to find Ireland’s best banana dessert creation . Pictured helping him launch the initiative are are siblings Ellie (9) and Ryan (7) Connor
Catriona Sweeney and Frainc Mac Cionnaith celebrating CLG Beart's Silver Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha award.
Fergal Meehan, head of sales and support – Public Sector at Paradyn, pictured at Lough Eske with Sean Dunnion, project leader Information Systems at Donegal County Council
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.