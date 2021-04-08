Ongoing violence in N Ireland sparks flag removal incident in Strabane

Contact
CCTV captured the culprits tearing the Irish flags down
Ongoing violence and rioting in parts of Northern Ireland has come closer when an incident took place in Strabane earlier this week.
It involved the removal of Irish national flags in Strabane.
Sinn Féin MLA Michaela Boyle has condemned the incident this evening.
“Loyalists who removed flags in the Head of the Town area of Strabane the night before last are determined to stir up tensions in the local community.
“We have now seen a week of loyalist violence and attacks across the North and this is just another escalation of the tensions whipped up by political unionism.
“I would appeal for people to remain calm at this time and urge unionist parties to show leadership and de-escalate this activity now,” she said.
