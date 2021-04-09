Contact
Minister McConalogue welcomes €3.8m LEADER funding for Donegal
The Donegal Local Action Group, has been awarded €3.8m funding under the Transitional LEADER programme for the period 2021-2022.
The announcement by Minister for Rural and Community Development and Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys, has been welcomed by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue.
Minister McConalogue said: "Following the launch of Our Rural Future by the Government last week, today my colleague Minister Humphreys announced the funding allocation for the Donegal LAG for 2021-2022.
"The allocation of €3.8m is the highest allocation in the country and is much welcomed funding for Donegal which will help the LAG to continue its fantastic work in assisting rural communities in Donegal. This is further proof of focus this Government is putting into rural Ireland and it is a key priority of mine in Government.
“The new programme is now open for applications and I would encourage communities and local enterprises in Donegal who wish to avail of funding to make contact with the Donegal Local Development Company".
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
GAA supporters are being reminded to buy official merchandise only, the proceeds of which go towards player development |PICTURE: Diarmuid Greene
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.