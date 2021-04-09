Minister McConalogue welcomes €3.8m LEADER funding for Donegal.

The Donegal Local Action Group, has been awarded €3.8m funding under the Transitional LEADER programme for the period 2021-2022.

The announcement by Minister for Rural and Community Development and Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys, has been welcomed by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue.

Minister McConalogue said: "Following the launch of Our Rural Future by the Government last week, today my colleague Minister Humphreys announced the funding allocation for the Donegal LAG for 2021-2022.

"The allocation of €3.8m is the highest allocation in the country and is much welcomed funding for Donegal which will help the LAG to continue its fantastic work in assisting rural communities in Donegal. This is further proof of focus this Government is putting into rural Ireland and it is a key priority of mine in Government.

“The new programme is now open for applications and I would encourage communities and local enterprises in Donegal who wish to avail of funding to make contact with the Donegal Local Development Company".